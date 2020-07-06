Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3736 Buena Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3736 Buena Park
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:58 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3736 Buena Park
3736 Buena Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3736 Buena Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3736 Buena Park have any available units?
3736 Buena Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3736 Buena Park currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Buena Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Buena Park pet-friendly?
No, 3736 Buena Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3736 Buena Park offer parking?
No, 3736 Buena Park does not offer parking.
Does 3736 Buena Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 Buena Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Buena Park have a pool?
No, 3736 Buena Park does not have a pool.
Does 3736 Buena Park have accessible units?
No, 3736 Buena Park does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Buena Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 Buena Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 Buena Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 3736 Buena Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College