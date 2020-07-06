All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3736 Buena Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3736 Buena Park
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

3736 Buena Park

3736 Buena Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3736 Buena Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 Buena Park have any available units?
3736 Buena Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3736 Buena Park currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Buena Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Buena Park pet-friendly?
No, 3736 Buena Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3736 Buena Park offer parking?
No, 3736 Buena Park does not offer parking.
Does 3736 Buena Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 Buena Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Buena Park have a pool?
No, 3736 Buena Park does not have a pool.
Does 3736 Buena Park have accessible units?
No, 3736 Buena Park does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Buena Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 Buena Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 Buena Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 3736 Buena Park does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College