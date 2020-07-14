3730 Dufresne Court

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport courtyard online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to 3730 Dufresne: Where comfort and convenience await! This vibrant neighborhood Culver City is known for its diversity and artistic spirit. Hang out, shop and eat at The Platform, take a scenic walk through Culver City Park or check out some amazing art at Maxwell Alexander Gallery. Live Local and enjoy this unbeatable location & newly renovated apartments. Our neighborhood, your place.



You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 3730 Dufresne.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates