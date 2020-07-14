All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3730 Dufresne Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3730 Dufresne Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

3730 Dufresne Court

Open Now until 6pm
3730 Dufresne Court · (424) 304-1514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3730 Dufresne Court, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D015 · Avail. now

$2,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 601 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3730 Dufresne Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to 3730 Dufresne: Where comfort and convenience await! This vibrant neighborhood Culver City is known for its diversity and artistic spirit. Hang out, shop and eat at The Platform, take a scenic walk through Culver City Park or check out some amazing art at Maxwell Alexander Gallery. Live Local and enjoy this unbeatable location & newly renovated apartments. Our neighborhood, your place.

You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 3730 Dufresne.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Max weight 20 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage Port. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Dufresne Court have any available units?
3730 Dufresne Court has a unit available for $2,214 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 Dufresne Court have?
Some of 3730 Dufresne Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 Dufresne Court currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Dufresne Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Dufresne Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 Dufresne Court is pet friendly.
Does 3730 Dufresne Court offer parking?
Yes, 3730 Dufresne Court offers parking.
Does 3730 Dufresne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 Dufresne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Dufresne Court have a pool?
No, 3730 Dufresne Court does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Dufresne Court have accessible units?
No, 3730 Dufresne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Dufresne Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 Dufresne Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3730 Dufresne Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity