3724 Inglewood Blvd 8

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed

RECENTLY REMODELED UPPER UNIT WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 260079



Virtual Tours Available!

Hello, Best of Mar Vista! Newly renovated, top floor one bedroom! This spacious apartment home boasts: laminate wood floor and high ceiling. State of the art kitchen with brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Including dishwasher! Separate dining area with new light fixture. Nice sized bedroom and two, double door, mirrored, wardrobe closets. Modern and up to date bathroom with glass shower doors. Light and airy living room with balcony. Custom paint job with accent wall. One car assigned parking. Laundry on premise. Lovey place to call home! Please contact life11@me.com Knyper for a time to view .

$2295 security deposit

Fair Housing Compliant

Professionally Managed

Owner pays for water and trash



Thank You!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260079

Property Id 260079



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5695530)