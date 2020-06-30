All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

3724 Inglewood Blvd 8

3724 Inglewood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Inglewood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
RECENTLY REMODELED UPPER UNIT WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 260079

Virtual Tours Available!
Hello, Best of Mar Vista! Newly renovated, top floor one bedroom! This spacious apartment home boasts: laminate wood floor and high ceiling. State of the art kitchen with brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Including dishwasher! Separate dining area with new light fixture. Nice sized bedroom and two, double door, mirrored, wardrobe closets. Modern and up to date bathroom with glass shower doors. Light and airy living room with balcony. Custom paint job with accent wall. One car assigned parking. Laundry on premise. Lovey place to call home! Please contact life11@me.com Knyper for a time to view .
$2295 security deposit
Fair Housing Compliant
Professionally Managed
Owner pays for water and trash

Thank You!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260079
Property Id 260079

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5695530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 have any available units?
3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 have?
Some of 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 offers parking.
Does 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 have a pool?
No, 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 have accessible units?
No, 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3724 Inglewood Blvd 8 has units with dishwashers.

