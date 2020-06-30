3724 Inglewood Blvd 8

Amenities
RECENTLY REMODELED UPPER UNIT WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 260079
Virtual Tours Available!
Hello, Best of Mar Vista! Newly renovated, top floor one bedroom! This spacious apartment home boasts: laminate wood floor and high ceiling. State of the art kitchen with brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Including dishwasher! Separate dining area with new light fixture. Nice sized bedroom and two, double door, mirrored, wardrobe closets. Modern and up to date bathroom with glass shower doors. Light and airy living room with balcony. Custom paint job with accent wall. One car assigned parking. Laundry on premise. Lovey place to call home! Please contact life11@me.com Knyper for a time to view .
$2295 security deposit
Fair Housing Compliant
Professionally Managed
Owner pays for water and trash
No Dogs Allowed
