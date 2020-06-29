Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3721 BARRY Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3721 BARRY Avenue
3721 Barry Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3721 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Commission to be paid on initial term only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3721 BARRY Avenue have any available units?
3721 BARRY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3721 BARRY Avenue have?
Some of 3721 BARRY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3721 BARRY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3721 BARRY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 BARRY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3721 BARRY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3721 BARRY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3721 BARRY Avenue offers parking.
Does 3721 BARRY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3721 BARRY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 BARRY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3721 BARRY Avenue has a pool.
Does 3721 BARRY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3721 BARRY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 BARRY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3721 BARRY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
