Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203
3714 S Kelton Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3714 S Kelton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Pre-Leasing, Brand New Complex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 have any available units?
3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 currently offering any rent specials?
3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 pet-friendly?
No, 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 offer parking?
Yes, 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 offers parking.
Does 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 have a pool?
No, 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 does not have a pool.
Does 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 have accessible units?
No, 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3714 Kelton Ave Unit: 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
