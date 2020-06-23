Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM
3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK
3711 S Ocean Front Walk
No Longer Available
3711 S Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK have any available units?
3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK currently offering any rent specials?
3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK pet-friendly?
No, 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK offer parking?
Yes, 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK offers parking.
Does 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK have a pool?
No, 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK does not have a pool.
Does 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK have accessible units?
No, 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 OCEAN FRONT WALK does not have units with air conditioning.
