All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3711 BALDWIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3711 BALDWIN Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

3711 BALDWIN Street

3711 Baldwin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3711 Baldwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Recently Renovated Tri-level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in a well-kept Gated Community located in the Hills. Brand New Flooring, Kitchen Appliances, Quartz Kitchen Cabinets and Countertops. The top level offers 2 Master Bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and large closet spaces. The Main Level offers an open-concept kitchen/living/dining room and a private patio, a good-sized den, and a full bathroom. The Bottom Level offers a 2-car tandem garage with a large storage/exercise area. Great corner unit showcasing natural light, great sunset views, Central A/C, and nearby pool and spa access! Additional parking permit included. Very convenient location close to the Lincoln Heights Park, LA Metro, Keck Medical Center of USC, and Health Science Campuses, and LA County Hospital. Quick drive to the 5 and 10 Freeways to Downtown Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 BALDWIN Street have any available units?
3711 BALDWIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 BALDWIN Street have?
Some of 3711 BALDWIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 BALDWIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
3711 BALDWIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 BALDWIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 3711 BALDWIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3711 BALDWIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 3711 BALDWIN Street offers parking.
Does 3711 BALDWIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 BALDWIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 BALDWIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 3711 BALDWIN Street has a pool.
Does 3711 BALDWIN Street have accessible units?
No, 3711 BALDWIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 BALDWIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 BALDWIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College