3711 BALDWIN Street

Recently Renovated Tri-level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in a well-kept Gated Community located in the Hills. Brand New Flooring, Kitchen Appliances, Quartz Kitchen Cabinets and Countertops. The top level offers 2 Master Bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and large closet spaces. The Main Level offers an open-concept kitchen/living/dining room and a private patio, a good-sized den, and a full bathroom. The Bottom Level offers a 2-car tandem garage with a large storage/exercise area. Great corner unit showcasing natural light, great sunset views, Central A/C, and nearby pool and spa access! Additional parking permit included. Very convenient location close to the Lincoln Heights Park, LA Metro, Keck Medical Center of USC, and Health Science Campuses, and LA County Hospital. Quick drive to the 5 and 10 Freeways to Downtown Los Angeles.