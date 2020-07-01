All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388

370 Miraleste Drive · No Longer Available
Location

370 Miraleste Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Large 3Bed 2Ba in a great gated community! - Beautiful 3bedroom 2ba condo in the beautiful Miraleste Cayon Estates Community!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2712094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 have any available units?
370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 currently offering any rent specials?
370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 pet-friendly?
No, 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 offer parking?
No, 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 does not offer parking.
Does 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 have a pool?
No, 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 does not have a pool.
Does 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 have accessible units?
No, 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 does not have accessible units.
Does 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 S. Miraleste Dr. #388 does not have units with air conditioning.

