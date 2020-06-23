All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3698 Benedict Canyon Ln

3698 N Benedict Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3698 N Benedict Canyon Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Two story 5,000 + SqFt Mediterranean style home is located in a highly coveted area of Sherman Oaks hills.It boasts 6 bedrooms + Office, 5.5 bathrooms, with a 3 car garage. Luxurious touches around the home include a spacious formal master bedroom suite with fireplace, walk in closets, full shower bathroom w/ dual sinks, bidet and vanity + a bedroom with a private entrance & bedrooms with full bathrooms. Large Family rooms feature travertine floors and fireplace. Gourmet kitchen includes Viking oven & cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and a trash compactor. Home's spacious backyard is accessible from family and dining areas for entertaining and much more; conveniently located to the 101, Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln have any available units?
3698 Benedict Canyon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln have?
Some of 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3698 Benedict Canyon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln offers parking.
Does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln have a pool?
No, 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln have accessible units?
No, 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln has units with dishwashers.
