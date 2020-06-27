3654 Barham Blvd

Amenities

Entire studio apt next to all major studios (directly next to Warner Bros) to sublet starting today December 1st through January 1st - or longer if needed.



Huge, secure gated complex with amazing amenities (2 beautiful pools, 2 hot tubs, grills, fire areas, tennis courts, two awesome gyms, hiking trails to the Hollywood sign, meditation and yoga areas, clubhouse with pool tables and co-working and conference rooms, piano / music room, movie theatre, outdoor TVs, food truck Thursdays, etc.



Message me ASAP if interest and for more pics of the apt.



Fully furnished and no security deposit.