Los Angeles, CA
3654 Barham Blvd
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:45 AM

3654 Barham Blvd

3654 Barham Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3654 Barham Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

pool
pool table
yoga
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
yoga
Entire studio apt next to all major studios (directly next to Warner Bros) to sublet starting today December 1st through January 1st - or longer if needed.

Huge, secure gated complex with amazing amenities (2 beautiful pools, 2 hot tubs, grills, fire areas, tennis courts, two awesome gyms, hiking trails to the Hollywood sign, meditation and yoga areas, clubhouse with pool tables and co-working and conference rooms, piano / music room, movie theatre, outdoor TVs, food truck Thursdays, etc.

Message me ASAP if interest and for more pics of the apt.

Fully furnished and no security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3654 Barham Blvd have any available units?
3654 Barham Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3654 Barham Blvd have?
Some of 3654 Barham Blvd's amenities include pool, pool table, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3654 Barham Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Barham Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Barham Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3654 Barham Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3654 Barham Blvd offer parking?
No, 3654 Barham Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3654 Barham Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3654 Barham Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Barham Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3654 Barham Blvd has a pool.
Does 3654 Barham Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3654 Barham Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Barham Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3654 Barham Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

