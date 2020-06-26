3653 Mentone Avenue - 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Sorry, no pets.



The large living room with hardwood style floors flows into the dining area and kitchen. Wall AC units are 1 year old. Dual pane windows. Kitchen features disposal, stainless dishwasher, oven, and microwave.



Bathroom has been updated with custom tile enclosure, tile floors, custom vanity and lighting, and also features a skylight. Both bedrooms offer hardwood style floors, fresh paint, dual paned windows, wall AC units, newer lighting fixtures, and plenty of storage. Master has large closet with built-in shelving.



1 Parking space included. A garage space is also available for an additional fee. Building has shared laundry room. You'll be within walking distance to the Motor Avenue farmer's market, Expo Palms light rail stop, and downtown Culver City. LAX is 20 minutes away by car, as is Santa Monica. Hollywood or DTLA are 30-40 min. Easy access to the 10 and 405 freeways.