All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3653 Mentone Avenue - 5
Last updated June 22 2019 at 5:06 AM

3653 Mentone Avenue - 5

3653 Mentone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3653 Mentone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sorry, no pets.

The large living room with hardwood style floors flows into the dining area and kitchen. Wall AC units are 1 year old. Dual pane windows. Kitchen features disposal, stainless dishwasher, oven, and microwave.

Bathroom has been updated with custom tile enclosure, tile floors, custom vanity and lighting, and also features a skylight. Both bedrooms offer hardwood style floors, fresh paint, dual paned windows, wall AC units, newer lighting fixtures, and plenty of storage. Master has large closet with built-in shelving.

1 Parking space included. A garage space is also available for an additional fee. Building has shared laundry room. You'll be within walking distance to the Motor Avenue farmer's market, Expo Palms light rail stop, and downtown Culver City. LAX is 20 minutes away by car, as is Santa Monica. Hollywood or DTLA are 30-40 min. Easy access to the 10 and 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 have any available units?
3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 have?
Some of 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 offers parking.
Does 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 have a pool?
No, 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 have accessible units?
No, 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3653 Mentone Avenue - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College