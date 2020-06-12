3653 Hughes Ave

Amenities
2 beds and 2 baths + Loft included in this unit.
.
Top floor front corner 2B+2B +Loft with private sundeck, gas fireplace, laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass back splash, stainless steel appliance. Great location adjacent to trendy Culver City shops, restaurants, Farmers Market, the Kirk Douglas Theater and the Metro Line. Small pet okay with deposit.
Amenities: Hardwood floors, Pet Friendly, Fireplace, Gated access/park, On site laundry room, Upper.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.
Parking: 2
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/1628/
IT490619 - IT49CW1628