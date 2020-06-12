All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

3653 Hughes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
2 beds and 2 baths + Loft included in this unit.
.
Top floor front corner 2B+2B +Loft with private sundeck, gas fireplace, laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass back splash, stainless steel appliance. Great location adjacent to trendy Culver City shops, restaurants, Farmers Market, the Kirk Douglas Theater and the Metro Line. Small pet okay with deposit.

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Pet Friendly, Fireplace, Gated access/park, On site laundry room, Upper.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.
Parking: 2
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/1628/

IT490619 - IT49CW1628

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 Hughes Ave have any available units?
3653 Hughes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3653 Hughes Ave have?
Some of 3653 Hughes Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3653 Hughes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3653 Hughes Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 Hughes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3653 Hughes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3653 Hughes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3653 Hughes Ave does offer parking.
Does 3653 Hughes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3653 Hughes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 Hughes Ave have a pool?
No, 3653 Hughes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3653 Hughes Ave have accessible units?
No, 3653 Hughes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 Hughes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3653 Hughes Ave has units with dishwashers.
