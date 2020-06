Amenities

pool bbq/grill range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Comfort and Luxury in the Heart of the City. The complex has two pools and is in a quiet neighborhood, with a stove, refrigerator, controlled access gated complex consisting of a West and East complex separated by a communal garden with BBQs and picnic tables, There are two full-time maintenance personnel on site every day and the complex is beautifully maintained. Call Seema Malik