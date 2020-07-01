All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

3648 Motor Ave 204

3648 Motor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3648 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Penthouse Hi ceiling 1 bedroom Penthouse 2 pking - Property Id: 210108

FEBRUARY RENT FREE
Newer building gated entry with penthouse 1 bedroom
20 ft. ceiling & all black floors, tall windows, very light
Living room AC, gas fireplace, extra closet
refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, stove
Small building
THis apt comes with 2 parking, laundry on site
Walk to downtown Culver City & post office, 1o0 minutes to Century City & Metro
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210108
Property Id 210108

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5773701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 Motor Ave 204 have any available units?
3648 Motor Ave 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3648 Motor Ave 204 have?
Some of 3648 Motor Ave 204's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3648 Motor Ave 204 currently offering any rent specials?
3648 Motor Ave 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 Motor Ave 204 pet-friendly?
No, 3648 Motor Ave 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3648 Motor Ave 204 offer parking?
Yes, 3648 Motor Ave 204 offers parking.
Does 3648 Motor Ave 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 Motor Ave 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 Motor Ave 204 have a pool?
No, 3648 Motor Ave 204 does not have a pool.
Does 3648 Motor Ave 204 have accessible units?
No, 3648 Motor Ave 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 Motor Ave 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3648 Motor Ave 204 has units with dishwashers.

