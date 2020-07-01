3648 Motor Ave 204

Amenities
Penthouse Hi ceiling 1 bedroom Penthouse 2 pking - Property Id: 210108
FEBRUARY RENT FREE
Newer building gated entry with penthouse 1 bedroom
20 ft. ceiling & all black floors, tall windows, very light
Living room AC, gas fireplace, extra closet
refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, stove
Small building
THis apt comes with 2 parking, laundry on site
Walk to downtown Culver City & post office, 1o0 minutes to Century City & Metro
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210108
No Pets Allowed
