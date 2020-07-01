3648 Motor Ave 204

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Penthouse Hi ceiling 1 bedroom Penthouse 2 pking - Property Id: 210108



FEBRUARY RENT FREE

Newer building gated entry with penthouse 1 bedroom

20 ft. ceiling & all black floors, tall windows, very light

Living room AC, gas fireplace, extra closet

refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, stove

Small building

THis apt comes with 2 parking, laundry on site

Walk to downtown Culver City & post office, 1o0 minutes to Century City & Metro

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210108

Property Id 210108



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5773701)