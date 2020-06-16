All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

364 S Miraleste Drive

364 S Miraleste Dr · No Longer Available
Location

364 S Miraleste Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor end unit located in the gated community of Miraleste Canyon Estates. This 1,272 SF upgraded condo is in a quiet and serene location that does not face other units. Property features include recessed lighting, brand new windows, fresh paint throughout, ceiling fans, and tiled flooring. Prepare your favorite meals in the recently upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, wood cabinetry, and AC unit. The adjacent dining room opens up to the large living room perfect for relaxing or entertaining friends and family, with access to the outdoor patio through the brand new glass sliding door. Retreat to the spacious master bedroom and en-suite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Washer and dryerin the second bathroom. Enjoy the fantastic amenities this community offers, including 3 pools, 2 spas, recreation room with ping pong and pool tables, Clubhouse and 2 gyms. This property has 2 dedicated covered parking spaces and 24/7 security patrol. This beautifully remodeled condo, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 S Miraleste Drive have any available units?
364 S Miraleste Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 S Miraleste Drive have?
Some of 364 S Miraleste Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 S Miraleste Drive currently offering any rent specials?
364 S Miraleste Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 S Miraleste Drive pet-friendly?
No, 364 S Miraleste Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 364 S Miraleste Drive offer parking?
Yes, 364 S Miraleste Drive does offer parking.
Does 364 S Miraleste Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 S Miraleste Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 S Miraleste Drive have a pool?
Yes, 364 S Miraleste Drive has a pool.
Does 364 S Miraleste Drive have accessible units?
No, 364 S Miraleste Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 364 S Miraleste Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 S Miraleste Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
