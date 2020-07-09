All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3636 Watseka ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3636 Watseka ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:39 AM

3636 Watseka ave

3636 Watseka Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3636 Watseka Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
1 beds and 1 baths + Loft included in this unit.
Beautiful Cape Cod style building with a lush landscaped courtyard. Close to downtown Culver City and the Metro Line station. Pet friendly!.
Top floor unit with cathedral ceilings, wood floors throughout, balcony and private sundeck from the loft.

Amenities: Pet Friendly, patio, Gated access/park, On site laundry room, Upper.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator.
Parking: 1
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/2001/

IT490708 - IT49CW2001

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Watseka ave have any available units?
3636 Watseka ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Watseka ave have?
Some of 3636 Watseka ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Watseka ave currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Watseka ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Watseka ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 Watseka ave is pet friendly.
Does 3636 Watseka ave offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Watseka ave offers parking.
Does 3636 Watseka ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Watseka ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Watseka ave have a pool?
No, 3636 Watseka ave does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Watseka ave have accessible units?
No, 3636 Watseka ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Watseka ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 Watseka ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3636 Watseka ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS
6611 Woodman Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91401
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sofi at Topanga Canyon
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity