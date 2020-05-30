All apartments in Los Angeles
3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd
3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd

3636 Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
elevator
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,390* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,420* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,570* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,750/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Los Angeles with this comfortable two-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped West LA home.(ID #LAX95)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this two-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Building Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Media Room
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in West Los Angeles. It is a residential and commercial neighborhood surrounded by Santa Monica and the 405 freeway. The area is known for its inviting character, combining cottage-style residences with multi-store complexes and endless dining choices. It also offers top-rated schools, rendering the neighborhood ideal for families. Little, Little Tokyo in Sawtelle is always among the top destinations to eat for locals. Here haute couture and haute cuisine also meet at the Westside Pavilion shopping center. Beverly Hills and Culver City are just a fifteen-minute drive away. Hollywood and Downtown are also reachable within a half hour via the I-10 freeway.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd have any available units?
3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd have?
Some of 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd offers parking.
Does 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd has a pool.
Does 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 S. Sepulveda Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

