3620 S. Pacific Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3620 S. Pacific Ave

3620 South Pacific Avenue · (310) 702-3789
Location

3620 South Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1625 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr laundry
dogs allowed
very large one bedroom at the beach - Property Id: 300719

Living just a short walk to the beach. Pacific Sands Apartments is a peaceful and secure community, with onsite management and maintenance staff. Pacific Sands Apartments is currently accepting applications for a one-bedroom residence with an ocean view! Highlights are our 4th floor observation deck, swimming pool, 24-hour laundry room and easy access to local restaurants and beachfront. Call Janelle and Mike anytime to take a tour and pick up an application. One block from: Cabrillo Beach, Bonfires, Fishing Pier, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Scuba Diving, Sport Fishing, Bike and walking path, and the San Pedro 4th of July Firework Show. 310-833-4785 or 310-702-3789
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300719
Property Id 300719

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5857139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 S. Pacific Ave have any available units?
3620 S. Pacific Ave has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 S. Pacific Ave have?
Some of 3620 S. Pacific Ave's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 S. Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3620 S. Pacific Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 S. Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 S. Pacific Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3620 S. Pacific Ave offer parking?
No, 3620 S. Pacific Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3620 S. Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 S. Pacific Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 S. Pacific Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3620 S. Pacific Ave has a pool.
Does 3620 S. Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 3620 S. Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 S. Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 S. Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
