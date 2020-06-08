3620 S. Pacific Ave

Amenities

Living just a short walk to the beach. Pacific Sands Apartments is a peaceful and secure community, with onsite management and maintenance staff. Pacific Sands Apartments is currently accepting applications for a one-bedroom residence with an ocean view! Highlights are our 4th floor observation deck, swimming pool, 24-hour laundry room and easy access to local restaurants and beachfront. Call Janelle and Mike anytime to take a tour and pick up an application. One block from: Cabrillo Beach, Bonfires, Fishing Pier, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Scuba Diving, Sport Fishing, Bike and walking path, and the San Pedro 4th of July Firework Show. 310-833-4785 or 310-702-3789

No Dogs Allowed



