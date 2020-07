Amenities

Mar Vista neighborhood cozy gated community with secured parking and shared laundry. An enclosed a patio, laminated hardwood floors throughout living room and bedroom. Tiles floors in the kitchen and updated bathrooms. Nice and simple floor plan layout, Kitchen is equipped with stainless range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Central A/C. Close to freeway, shops and public transportation. Neighbor to Santa Monica. About 4 miles to Venice Beach. No pet.