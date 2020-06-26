3605 Country Club Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1920s Spanish Mini-Estate. RECENTLY REMODELED/well-maintained 5 bed/3 bath property boasts huge living space & stunning curb appeal w/manicured landscaping. Oversized Living Room jeweled w/large fireplace & majestic beam ceilings detailed w/original stenciling. Spacious formal dining room, separate den, kitchen/breakfast room, laundry/pantry room and guest/maids with bath complete the first floor. Upstairs there is a generous master suite along w/two additional bedrooms and a BONUS Master Bedroom; all w/ample closet space! Huge motor court has plenty of parking plus a 2-car garage. Original details include beautiful ironwork, original tile, stained glass & newly-refinished, hardwood floors, fully gated. Timeless elegance. Sober Living/Detox Living OK.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4940235)