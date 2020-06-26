All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

3605 Country Club Dr

3605 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Country Club Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
1920s Spanish Mini-Estate. RECENTLY REMODELED/well-maintained 5 bed/3 bath property boasts huge living space & stunning curb appeal w/manicured landscaping. Oversized Living Room jeweled w/large fireplace & majestic beam ceilings detailed w/original stenciling. Spacious formal dining room, separate den, kitchen/breakfast room, laundry/pantry room and guest/maids with bath complete the first floor. Upstairs there is a generous master suite along w/two additional bedrooms and a BONUS Master Bedroom; all w/ample closet space! Huge motor court has plenty of parking plus a 2-car garage. Original details include beautiful ironwork, original tile, stained glass & newly-refinished, hardwood floors, fully gated. Timeless elegance. Sober Living/Detox Living OK.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4940235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Country Club Dr have any available units?
3605 Country Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Country Club Dr have?
Some of 3605 Country Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Country Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Country Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Country Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Country Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3605 Country Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Country Club Dr offers parking.
Does 3605 Country Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3605 Country Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Country Club Dr have a pool?
No, 3605 Country Club Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Country Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 3605 Country Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Country Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Country Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
