Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
360 S Burnside Ave
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:44 AM

360 S Burnside Ave

360 South Burnside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

360 South Burnside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please email/message for more details.
Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 S Burnside Ave have any available units?
360 S Burnside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 360 S Burnside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
360 S Burnside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 S Burnside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 360 S Burnside Ave offer parking?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 360 S Burnside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 S Burnside Ave have a pool?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 360 S Burnside Ave have accessible units?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 360 S Burnside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 S Burnside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
