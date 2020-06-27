Rent Calculator
Home
Los Angeles, CA
360 S Burnside Ave
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
360 S Burnside Ave
360 South Burnside Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
360 South Burnside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please email/message for more details.
Serious inquiries only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 360 S Burnside Ave have any available units?
360 S Burnside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 360 S Burnside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
360 S Burnside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 S Burnside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 360 S Burnside Ave offer parking?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 360 S Burnside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 S Burnside Ave have a pool?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 360 S Burnside Ave have accessible units?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 360 S Burnside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 S Burnside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 S Burnside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
