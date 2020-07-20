All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

36 Park Ave

36 E Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

36 E Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

recently renovated
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Our house has been painstakingly restored and sensitively upgraded so that the modern comforts and spacious layout never detract from the original 1907 atmosphere. Light, clean and versatile, The Venice Beach Holiday Oasis is a classic California vacation home. Quiet and secluded yet steps away from lively Venice Beach with its famous Boardwalk and bike path, two blocks from the world class restaurants and shopping experience of Abbot Kinney Boulevard, and 5 minutes from the world famous boats of Marina Del Rey
As many as 4 responsibles or 2 responsibles and 4 children would be a comfortable in our downstairs apartment. There is a large fam-room in back with a day bed and room for a spare bed. Also, there is an office in front looking out to the garden where you could put another of our portable beds.Included in the rent is one off street parking space, a shared back yard with hot tub and a quiet front garden, perfect for evening barbecues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Park Ave have any available units?
36 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 36 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
36 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 36 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 36 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 36 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 36 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 36 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 36 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 36 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
