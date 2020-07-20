36 Park Ave

Amenities

recently renovated hot tub bbq/grill

Our house has been painstakingly restored and sensitively upgraded so that the modern comforts and spacious layout never detract from the original 1907 atmosphere. Light, clean and versatile, The Venice Beach Holiday Oasis is a classic California vacation home. Quiet and secluded yet steps away from lively Venice Beach with its famous Boardwalk and bike path, two blocks from the world class restaurants and shopping experience of Abbot Kinney Boulevard, and 5 minutes from the world famous boats of Marina Del Rey

As many as 4 responsibles or 2 responsibles and 4 children would be a comfortable in our downstairs apartment. There is a large fam-room in back with a day bed and room for a spare bed. Also, there is an office in front looking out to the garden where you could put another of our portable beds.Included in the rent is one off street parking space, a shared back yard with hot tub and a quiet front garden, perfect for evening barbecues.