3576 Fletcher Dr

3576 Fletcher Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065 Glassell Park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom house - Property Id: 133215
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house for rent. Hardwood floors. Laundry hookup. New dishwasher. Formal dining room. Grand living room. Large kitchen. Plenty of closet space. Very airy. Lots of natural light. Big yard. 2 car garage. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133215p Property Id 133215
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5017449)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
