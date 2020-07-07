Description: 2 story Cape Cod style building with lushly landscaped courtyard in the heart of Palms. Close to Culver City with Easy access to the new Metro Expo line Features: Hardwood floors Hardwood floors Pet Friendly Balcony / patio Fireplace Gated access/park On site laundry room upper Air conditioning Dishwasher Microwave Included Utilities: Water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3569 Vinton Ave have any available units?
3569 Vinton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.