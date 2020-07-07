All apartments in Los Angeles
3569 Vinton Ave
3569 Vinton Ave

3569 Vinton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3569 Vinton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description:
2 story Cape Cod style building with lushly landscaped courtyard in the heart of Palms. Close to Culver City with Easy access to the new Metro Expo line
Features:
Hardwood floors Hardwood floors Pet Friendly Balcony / patio
Fireplace Gated access/park On site laundry room upper
Air conditioning Dishwasher Microwave
Included Utilities:
Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3569 Vinton Ave have any available units?
3569 Vinton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3569 Vinton Ave have?
Some of 3569 Vinton Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3569 Vinton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3569 Vinton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3569 Vinton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3569 Vinton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3569 Vinton Ave offer parking?
No, 3569 Vinton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3569 Vinton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3569 Vinton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3569 Vinton Ave have a pool?
No, 3569 Vinton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3569 Vinton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3569 Vinton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3569 Vinton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3569 Vinton Ave has units with dishwashers.

