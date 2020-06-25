Rent Calculator
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
3540 Fletcher Dr
3540 Fletcher Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3540 Fletcher Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
About The Building:
Secured Remote access
Gated Entrance
Newly Remodeled Property
Secured and Enclosed private living environment
Always Clean and Quiet.
Great Friendly Hip Neighbors
(RLNE3262285)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3540 Fletcher Dr have any available units?
3540 Fletcher Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3540 Fletcher Dr have?
Some of 3540 Fletcher Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3540 Fletcher Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Fletcher Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Fletcher Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 Fletcher Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3540 Fletcher Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Fletcher Dr offers parking.
Does 3540 Fletcher Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3540 Fletcher Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Fletcher Dr have a pool?
No, 3540 Fletcher Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Fletcher Dr have accessible units?
No, 3540 Fletcher Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Fletcher Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Fletcher Dr has units with dishwashers.
