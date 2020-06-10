All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

3514 S Raymond Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
Alo House, Newly updatedwalking distance to USC! - Property Id: 100832

Alo House, Newly updated Duplex inside USC Security patrol 3 blocks form Campus
Unit 1, 1663 sqft, 5 beds, 3 bath, Loft and huge finished attic space $5500
Unit 2, 1640sqft, 4 beds, 4 bath, $4500, newly updated kitchen, washer dryer, good lighting, each room has its own A/C unit, plenty of closet space and a window. Utilities and high speed WiFi internet included, 3 blocks from campus inside the USC Security patrol. Decorated side lounge area with seating, tea and coffee bar and bbq for social activities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100832
Property Id 100832

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4826634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Raymond Ave have any available units?
3514 Raymond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 Raymond Ave have?
Some of 3514 Raymond Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 Raymond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Raymond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Raymond Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3514 Raymond Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3514 Raymond Ave offer parking?
No, 3514 Raymond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Raymond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3514 Raymond Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Raymond Ave have a pool?
No, 3514 Raymond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Raymond Ave have accessible units?
No, 3514 Raymond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Raymond Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3514 Raymond Ave has units with dishwashers.
