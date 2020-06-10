3514 Raymond Ave

Amenities
Alo House, Newly updatedwalking distance to USC! - Property Id: 100832
Alo House, Newly updated Duplex inside USC Security patrol 3 blocks form Campus
Unit 1, 1663 sqft, 5 beds, 3 bath, Loft and huge finished attic space $5500
Unit 2, 1640sqft, 4 beds, 4 bath, $4500, newly updated kitchen, washer dryer, good lighting, each room has its own A/C unit, plenty of closet space and a window. Utilities and high speed WiFi internet included, 3 blocks from campus inside the USC Security patrol. Decorated side lounge area with seating, tea and coffee bar and bbq for social activities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100832
Property Id 100832
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4826634)