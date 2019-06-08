Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3507 6TH AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
3507 6TH AVE.
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM
3507 6TH AVE.
3507 6th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3507 6th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3507 6TH AVE. have any available units?
3507 6TH AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3507 6TH AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
3507 6TH AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 6TH AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 3507 6TH AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3507 6TH AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 3507 6TH AVE. offers parking.
Does 3507 6TH AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 6TH AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 6TH AVE. have a pool?
No, 3507 6TH AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 3507 6TH AVE. have accessible units?
No, 3507 6TH AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 6TH AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 6TH AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 6TH AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 6TH AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
