Located in prime Los Feliz. 1938 Colonial home with all the right ingredients. Two master bedrooms upstairs one with dressing area. Den and two and half baths. Private and serene.Gated property with pool sauna, bath and land-scraped yard. Gourmet kitchen. This amazing property will include pool service, and Gardner. 2 car garage with separate additional gated parking. You will enjoy living at the Los Feliz Four Seasons home. 1 year lease