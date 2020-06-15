All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 350 Reno.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
350 Reno
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:34 PM

350 Reno

350 South Reno Street · (818) 282-0129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Rampart Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

350 South Reno Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love the newly renovated kitchens with white cabinetry grey tone quartz counter-tops. Your new Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless-steel appliances. All units have been refinished with a wealth of new details including, beautiful dual-tone paint, recessed lighting, and all new plank flooring and gas chimney. Your unit extends to the outdoors with large patio. You are centrally located to local and an exciting venue of shopping, dining and entertainment choices all minutes away.. In your down time, you’ll enjoy the close proximity to, wide array of Local Museums, Griffith Park Observatory and many hiking trails LA has to offer. Great neighborhood with a new Starbucks, and new Target within walking distance! Also Vons, Ralph's, Rite Aid, & Walgreen's within a mile!
Call to inquire about Move In Specials! Leasing Agent:
Yvonne
213-315-5550
Must have good credit to apply
Low Deposit on approved credit
Pet friendly community*
$60.00 monthly utilities- trash, water and sewer.
Large storage available at extra charge
Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Reno have any available units?
350 Reno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Reno have?
Some of 350 Reno's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Reno currently offering any rent specials?
350 Reno isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Reno pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Reno is pet friendly.
Does 350 Reno offer parking?
No, 350 Reno does not offer parking.
Does 350 Reno have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Reno does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Reno have a pool?
No, 350 Reno does not have a pool.
Does 350 Reno have accessible units?
No, 350 Reno does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Reno have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Reno does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 350 Reno?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity