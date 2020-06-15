Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will love the newly renovated kitchens with white cabinetry grey tone quartz counter-tops. Your new Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless-steel appliances. All units have been refinished with a wealth of new details including, beautiful dual-tone paint, recessed lighting, and all new plank flooring and gas chimney. Your unit extends to the outdoors with large patio. You are centrally located to local and an exciting venue of shopping, dining and entertainment choices all minutes away.. In your down time, you’ll enjoy the close proximity to, wide array of Local Museums, Griffith Park Observatory and many hiking trails LA has to offer. Great neighborhood with a new Starbucks, and new Target within walking distance! Also Vons, Ralph's, Rite Aid, & Walgreen's within a mile!

Call to inquire about Move In Specials! Leasing Agent:

Yvonne

213-315-5550

Must have good credit to apply

Low Deposit on approved credit

Pet friendly community*

$60.00 monthly utilities- trash, water and sewer.

Large storage available at extra charge

Renters Insurance Required