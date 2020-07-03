All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

3466 Floyd Terrace

3466 Floyd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3466 Floyd Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3bed 3bath in Hollywood Hills - Tucked away in the Hollywood Hills sits this gorgeous Spanish Mediterranean gem. Spacious 3bed3bath, attached 2-car garage, with laundry central HVAC, water/trash are included in rent, 3 balconies, set into the hillside and near the beautiful Lake Hollywood park!

Past an elegant porch, step through the formal foyer into an impressive living room adorned with expansive wood beamed ceilings and rustic fireplace. Open the French doors to the balcony for al fresco entertainment or intimate dinners at home. Gourmet Kitchen has large center island, beautiful surfaces, pantry and generous storage space. The light and bright floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Grand Master en-suite features two sinks, very large walk-in closet, romantic fireplace and large private balcony. The Junior Master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and two balconies! Throughout the home there are custom Spanish tiling accents embedded in the hardwood floor, exuding character and luxury.

The downstairs and kitchen are exactly the same as pictures, but the upstairs has all the new flooring!

(RLNE5189879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3466 Floyd Terrace have any available units?
3466 Floyd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3466 Floyd Terrace have?
Some of 3466 Floyd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3466 Floyd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3466 Floyd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3466 Floyd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3466 Floyd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3466 Floyd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3466 Floyd Terrace offers parking.
Does 3466 Floyd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3466 Floyd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3466 Floyd Terrace have a pool?
No, 3466 Floyd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3466 Floyd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3466 Floyd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3466 Floyd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3466 Floyd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

