3466 Floyd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3bed 3bath in Hollywood Hills - Tucked away in the Hollywood Hills sits this gorgeous Spanish Mediterranean gem. Spacious 3bed3bath, attached 2-car garage, with laundry central HVAC, water/trash are included in rent, 3 balconies, set into the hillside and near the beautiful Lake Hollywood park!



Past an elegant porch, step through the formal foyer into an impressive living room adorned with expansive wood beamed ceilings and rustic fireplace. Open the French doors to the balcony for al fresco entertainment or intimate dinners at home. Gourmet Kitchen has large center island, beautiful surfaces, pantry and generous storage space. The light and bright floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Grand Master en-suite features two sinks, very large walk-in closet, romantic fireplace and large private balcony. The Junior Master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and two balconies! Throughout the home there are custom Spanish tiling accents embedded in the hardwood floor, exuding character and luxury.



The downstairs and kitchen are exactly the same as pictures, but the upstairs has all the new flooring!



(RLNE5189879)