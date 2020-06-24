Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3463 Green Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3463 Green Vista Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3463 Green Vista Drive
3463 Green Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3463 Green Vista Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
pool
Call Listing agent Mina 818-523-5455 for showing. By appointment only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3463 Green Vista Drive have any available units?
3463 Green Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3463 Green Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Green Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Green Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3463 Green Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3463 Green Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 3463 Green Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3463 Green Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Green Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Green Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3463 Green Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 3463 Green Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 3463 Green Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Green Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3463 Green Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3463 Green Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3463 Green Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College