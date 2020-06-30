3450 Sawtelle Boulevard

Amenities

parking gym pool elevator courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,680* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,590/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom West LA apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this modernly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, stylish living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #LAX107)



Designed With You In Mind



Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-floor laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-In-Floor Laundry

-Pet Friendly

-Swimming Pool

-Gym

-Indoor Parking

-Courtyard

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in West Los Angeles. It is a residential and commercial neighborhood surrounded by Santa Monica and the 405 freeway. The area is known for its inviting character, combining cottage-style residences with multi-store complexes and endless dining choices. It also offers top-rated schools, rendering the neighborhood ideal for families. Little, Little Tokyo in Sawtelle is always among the top destinations to eat for locals. Here haute couture and haute cuisine also meet at the Westside Pavilion shopping center. Beverly Hills and Culver City are just a fifteen-minute drive away. Hollywood and Downtown are also reachable within a half hour via the I-10 freeway.



A Few Things To Note



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.