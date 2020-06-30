All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3450 Sawtelle Boulevard
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3450 Sawtelle Boulevard

3450 Sawtelle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3450 Sawtelle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
elevator
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,680* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,590/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom West LA apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this modernly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, stylish living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #LAX107)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-floor laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Floor Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Courtyard
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in West Los Angeles. It is a residential and commercial neighborhood surrounded by Santa Monica and the 405 freeway. The area is known for its inviting character, combining cottage-style residences with multi-store complexes and endless dining choices. It also offers top-rated schools, rendering the neighborhood ideal for families. Little, Little Tokyo in Sawtelle is always among the top destinations to eat for locals. Here haute couture and haute cuisine also meet at the Westside Pavilion shopping center. Beverly Hills and Culver City are just a fifteen-minute drive away. Hollywood and Downtown are also reachable within a half hour via the I-10 freeway.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard have any available units?
3450 Sawtelle Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard have?
Some of 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3450 Sawtelle Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3450 Sawtelle Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College