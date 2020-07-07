345 North VISTA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool

Stunning Brand New Modern Home in prime Beverly Grove area features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths in approximately 3,800 square feet. An extraordinary layout with grand open spaces, allow for an abundance of natural light. Incredible attention to details with the highest quality finishes the home boasts a beautiful chef's kitchen equipped with top of the line Miele appliances and custom European style cabinetry. Gorgeous light fixtures throughout, striking wall finishes, contemporary fireplaces, amazing tile work and built-ins all compliment the seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces. The main level offers an en suite bedroom, also great as an office, while the second floor takes you to the beautiful master bedroom with a large private balcony and spa-like bath. Two more large en suite bedrooms are located on the second level along with an expansive outdoor patio that leads to the fabulous roof top area where one can enjoy al fresco dinning with great views.2 car attached garage and pool/spa