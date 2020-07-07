All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 10 2020 at 2:40 PM

345 North VISTA Street

345 North Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

345 North Vista Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Stunning Brand New Modern Home in prime Beverly Grove area features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths in approximately 3,800 square feet. An extraordinary layout with grand open spaces, allow for an abundance of natural light. Incredible attention to details with the highest quality finishes the home boasts a beautiful chef's kitchen equipped with top of the line Miele appliances and custom European style cabinetry. Gorgeous light fixtures throughout, striking wall finishes, contemporary fireplaces, amazing tile work and built-ins all compliment the seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces. The main level offers an en suite bedroom, also great as an office, while the second floor takes you to the beautiful master bedroom with a large private balcony and spa-like bath. Two more large en suite bedrooms are located on the second level along with an expansive outdoor patio that leads to the fabulous roof top area where one can enjoy al fresco dinning with great views.2 car attached garage and pool/spa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 North VISTA Street have any available units?
345 North VISTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 North VISTA Street have?
Some of 345 North VISTA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 North VISTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 North VISTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 North VISTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 North VISTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 345 North VISTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 345 North VISTA Street offers parking.
Does 345 North VISTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 North VISTA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 North VISTA Street have a pool?
Yes, 345 North VISTA Street has a pool.
Does 345 North VISTA Street have accessible units?
No, 345 North VISTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 North VISTA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 North VISTA Street has units with dishwashers.

