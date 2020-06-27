Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3442 E 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3442 E 5th St
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3442 E 5th St
3442 East 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3442 East 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
charming vintage remodeled 2bd 1 bath. BOYLE HEIGHTS 2 bed 1 bath, 1 car parking
(RLNE5507449)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3442 E 5th St have any available units?
3442 E 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3442 E 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
3442 E 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 E 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 3442 E 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3442 E 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 3442 E 5th St offers parking.
Does 3442 E 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3442 E 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 E 5th St have a pool?
No, 3442 E 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 3442 E 5th St have accessible units?
No, 3442 E 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 E 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3442 E 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3442 E 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3442 E 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College