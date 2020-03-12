All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 344 North Lorena Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
344 North Lorena Street
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

344 North Lorena Street

344 North Lorena Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

344 North Lorena Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom plus one office room home with newly finished 1 Bathroom. Creamy off white walls brightens the home, bringing comfort and warmth. Make this your new home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 North Lorena Street have any available units?
344 North Lorena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 344 North Lorena Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 North Lorena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 North Lorena Street pet-friendly?
No, 344 North Lorena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 344 North Lorena Street offer parking?
No, 344 North Lorena Street does not offer parking.
Does 344 North Lorena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 North Lorena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 North Lorena Street have a pool?
No, 344 North Lorena Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 North Lorena Street have accessible units?
No, 344 North Lorena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 North Lorena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 North Lorena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 North Lorena Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 North Lorena Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College