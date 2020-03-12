Rent Calculator
344 North Lorena Street
344 North Lorena Street
344 North Lorena Street
Location
344 North Lorena Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom plus one office room home with newly finished 1 Bathroom. Creamy off white walls brightens the home, bringing comfort and warmth. Make this your new home now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 344 North Lorena Street have any available units?
344 North Lorena Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 344 North Lorena Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 North Lorena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 North Lorena Street pet-friendly?
No, 344 North Lorena Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 344 North Lorena Street offer parking?
No, 344 North Lorena Street does not offer parking.
Does 344 North Lorena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 North Lorena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 North Lorena Street have a pool?
No, 344 North Lorena Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 North Lorena Street have accessible units?
No, 344 North Lorena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 North Lorena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 North Lorena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 North Lorena Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 North Lorena Street does not have units with air conditioning.
