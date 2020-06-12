All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3435 S Leland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3435 S Leland Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:27 AM

3435 S Leland Street

3435 South Leland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3435 South Leland Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT PALISADES LOCATION - BRIGHT AND SUNNY - BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS - NEW PAINT - UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHS - FIREPLACE -
2 CAR GARAGE AND LONG DRIVEWAY - 3RD BEDROOM HAS BEEN USED AS A FAMILY ROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 S Leland Street have any available units?
3435 S Leland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 S Leland Street have?
Some of 3435 S Leland Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 S Leland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3435 S Leland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 S Leland Street pet-friendly?
No, 3435 S Leland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3435 S Leland Street offer parking?
Yes, 3435 S Leland Street offers parking.
Does 3435 S Leland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 S Leland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 S Leland Street have a pool?
No, 3435 S Leland Street does not have a pool.
Does 3435 S Leland Street have accessible units?
No, 3435 S Leland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 S Leland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 S Leland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College