3435 S Leland Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT PALISADES LOCATION - BRIGHT AND SUNNY - BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS - NEW PAINT - UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHS - FIREPLACE -

2 CAR GARAGE AND LONG DRIVEWAY - 3RD BEDROOM HAS BEEN USED AS A FAMILY ROOM.