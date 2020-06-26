Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3432 Mentone - 8 Available 08/01/19 Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bathroom on the lower level with PRIVATE patio! -

This Culver City adjacent community is nestled away between Palms and Rose. Tucked away on the lower front it has a private balcony great for relaxing. There are beautiful wood floors throughout. The living room looks out on the patio. The kitchen features a dual stainless steel sink, garbage disposal, fridge, stove, dishwasher and tons of cabinet space. The bedroom is spacious and includes a large closet with built-in shelves. The bathroom has a lovely vanity, shower and tub. This community is centrally located seconds to the 10 freeway, trendy restaurants, shopping and much much more!



Property Features:

- On-site Laundry

- Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time



Apartment Features:

- Private Patio

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Granite Countertops

- Laminate Flooring

- Good amount of storage space



Please ask us about our animal policy!



For general questions please feel free to email us: leasingwestla@monemco.com



