3432 Mentone
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

3432 Mentone

3432 Mentone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3432 Mentone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3432 Mentone - 8 Available 08/01/19 Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bathroom on the lower level with PRIVATE patio! -
This Culver City adjacent community is nestled away between Palms and Rose. Tucked away on the lower front it has a private balcony great for relaxing. There are beautiful wood floors throughout. The living room looks out on the patio. The kitchen features a dual stainless steel sink, garbage disposal, fridge, stove, dishwasher and tons of cabinet space. The bedroom is spacious and includes a large closet with built-in shelves. The bathroom has a lovely vanity, shower and tub. This community is centrally located seconds to the 10 freeway, trendy restaurants, shopping and much much more!

Property Features:
- On-site Laundry
- Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time

Apartment Features:
- Private Patio
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Laminate Flooring
- Good amount of storage space

Please ask us about our animal policy!

Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

For general questions please feel free to email us: leasingwestla@monemco.com

(RLNE4051417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 Mentone have any available units?
3432 Mentone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3432 Mentone have?
Some of 3432 Mentone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 Mentone currently offering any rent specials?
3432 Mentone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 Mentone pet-friendly?
Yes, 3432 Mentone is pet friendly.
Does 3432 Mentone offer parking?
No, 3432 Mentone does not offer parking.
Does 3432 Mentone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3432 Mentone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 Mentone have a pool?
No, 3432 Mentone does not have a pool.
Does 3432 Mentone have accessible units?
No, 3432 Mentone does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 Mentone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3432 Mentone has units with dishwashers.
