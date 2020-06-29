Rent Calculator
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3431 Peck Avenue
3431 South Peck Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3431 South Peck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom with panoramic view. Terracotta tile flooring throughout except for bedroom which has woodgrain vinyl flooring.
Living room and dining area open to large tiled balcony and bedroom opens to rear concrete patio with planters.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3431 Peck Avenue have any available units?
3431 Peck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3431 Peck Avenue have?
Some of 3431 Peck Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3431 Peck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Peck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Peck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3431 Peck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3431 Peck Avenue offer parking?
No, 3431 Peck Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3431 Peck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 Peck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Peck Avenue have a pool?
No, 3431 Peck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3431 Peck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3431 Peck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Peck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3431 Peck Avenue has units with dishwashers.
