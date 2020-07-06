Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3430 West Florence Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3430 West Florence Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:53 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3430 West Florence Avenue
3430 W Florence Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3430 W Florence Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $44, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3430 West Florence Avenue have any available units?
3430 West Florence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3430 West Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3430 West Florence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 West Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3430 West Florence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3430 West Florence Avenue offer parking?
No, 3430 West Florence Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3430 West Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 West Florence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 West Florence Avenue have a pool?
No, 3430 West Florence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3430 West Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3430 West Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 West Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 West Florence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 West Florence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 West Florence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College