Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3428 Chesapeake Ave
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:09 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3428 Chesapeake Ave
3428 Chesapeake Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3428 Chesapeake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful modern property. 15 minutes from Santa Monica beach, Hollywood, Staples Center, USC. Expo Light-rail less than a block away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3428 Chesapeake Ave have any available units?
3428 Chesapeake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3428 Chesapeake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Chesapeake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Chesapeake Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3428 Chesapeake Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3428 Chesapeake Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3428 Chesapeake Ave offers parking.
Does 3428 Chesapeake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3428 Chesapeake Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Chesapeake Ave have a pool?
No, 3428 Chesapeake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3428 Chesapeake Ave have accessible units?
No, 3428 Chesapeake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Chesapeake Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3428 Chesapeake Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 Chesapeake Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 Chesapeake Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
