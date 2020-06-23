All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:17 AM

3425 Hillcrest Dr

3425 Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3425 Hillcrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
Completely redone 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Hillcrest Dr have any available units?
3425 Hillcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3425 Hillcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Hillcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Hillcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Hillcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3425 Hillcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Hillcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 3425 Hillcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 Hillcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Hillcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 3425 Hillcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Hillcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 3425 Hillcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Hillcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 Hillcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Hillcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Hillcrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

