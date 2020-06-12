Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3415 Loosmore St
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3415 Loosmore St
3415 Loosmore Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
3415 Loosmore Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom Craftsman House in Cypress Park - Spacious Floorplan,
Plenty of Natural light,
Tile flooring throughout,
Large Kitchen,
Carport parking for 4 vehicles,
Available Immediately!
(RLNE4484618)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3415 Loosmore St have any available units?
3415 Loosmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3415 Loosmore St currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Loosmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Loosmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 Loosmore St is pet friendly.
Does 3415 Loosmore St offer parking?
Yes, 3415 Loosmore St offers parking.
Does 3415 Loosmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 Loosmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Loosmore St have a pool?
No, 3415 Loosmore St does not have a pool.
Does 3415 Loosmore St have accessible units?
No, 3415 Loosmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Loosmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Loosmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3415 Loosmore St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3415 Loosmore St does not have units with air conditioning.
