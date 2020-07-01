3412 E 3rd Street

Amenities

Welcome to the up and coming area of Los Angeles, just minutes away from downtown and Arts District! This single level unit is located on the 2nd floor of a 5 unit building. Property features 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a good floor plan that does not waste any space. Recently remodeled with newer laminate flooring, dual pane windows, ceiling fan, dimmer lighting, white shaker cabinets & quartz countertops. There is in-unit laundry for convenience. 1 parking space is included in the back of the property. Newer refrigerator is provided. Come see it soon!