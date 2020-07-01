All apartments in Los Angeles
3412 E 3rd Street

3412 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3412 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to the up and coming area of Los Angeles, just minutes away from downtown and Arts District! This single level unit is located on the 2nd floor of a 5 unit building. Property features 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a good floor plan that does not waste any space. Recently remodeled with newer laminate flooring, dual pane windows, ceiling fan, dimmer lighting, white shaker cabinets & quartz countertops. There is in-unit laundry for convenience. 1 parking space is included in the back of the property. Newer refrigerator is provided. Come see it soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 E 3rd Street have any available units?
3412 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 E 3rd Street have?
Some of 3412 E 3rd Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3412 E 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3412 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3412 E 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3412 E 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 3412 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 E 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 3412 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3412 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3412 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 E 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

