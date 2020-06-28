All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

3411 Maceo St

3411 Maceo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Maceo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cypress Park pool home - Property Id: 146449

3 bedroom 2 bath with inground pool...completely remodeled new kitchen with granite Counters stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring new windows through out house. Driveway for 3 cars and storage area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146449p
Property Id 146449

(RLNE5088096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Maceo St have any available units?
3411 Maceo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 Maceo St have?
Some of 3411 Maceo St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Maceo St currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Maceo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Maceo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 Maceo St is pet friendly.
Does 3411 Maceo St offer parking?
No, 3411 Maceo St does not offer parking.
Does 3411 Maceo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Maceo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Maceo St have a pool?
Yes, 3411 Maceo St has a pool.
Does 3411 Maceo St have accessible units?
No, 3411 Maceo St does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Maceo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 Maceo St does not have units with dishwashers.
