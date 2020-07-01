Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3408 Chapman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3408 Chapman St
Last updated December 26 2019 at 8:07 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3408 Chapman St
3408 Chapman Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3408 Chapman Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
750 SQFT WITH BRAND NEW BATH AND KITCHEN
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3408 Chapman St have any available units?
3408 Chapman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3408 Chapman St currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Chapman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Chapman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Chapman St is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Chapman St offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Chapman St offers parking.
Does 3408 Chapman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Chapman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Chapman St have a pool?
No, 3408 Chapman St does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Chapman St have accessible units?
No, 3408 Chapman St does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Chapman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Chapman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 Chapman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 Chapman St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College