Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3406 LARISSA Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3406 LARISSA Drive
3406 Larissa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3406 Larissa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute studio apartment with separate eat in kitchen. Best Silver Lake location. Steps to everything. Available Sept. 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3406 LARISSA Drive have any available units?
3406 LARISSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3406 LARISSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3406 LARISSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 LARISSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3406 LARISSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3406 LARISSA Drive offer parking?
No, 3406 LARISSA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3406 LARISSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 LARISSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 LARISSA Drive have a pool?
No, 3406 LARISSA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3406 LARISSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3406 LARISSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 LARISSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 LARISSA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 LARISSA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 LARISSA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
