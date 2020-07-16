All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 5 2019 at 12:01 PM

340 North HARPER Avenue

340 North Harper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

340 North Harper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 1930's UPPER DUPLEX UNIT IN BEVERLY GROVE. This light and bright, character-rich unit features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully redone kitchen and baths, and exquisite period details throughout. The entry opens to a generous living room with large window, beamed ceiling and decorative fireplace, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast room, and laundry room with washer, dryer and convenient side entrance. Details include original hardwood floors, luxurious master bath with separate tub and shower, custom walk-in master closet, and built-ins. Additional features include a covered front patio, multiple AC units throughout, a private two-car garage, shared yard and rear patio area. Ideally located near Third Street, the Grove and the Beverly Center, this is a rare offering of an incredible duplex unit in an ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 North HARPER Avenue have any available units?
340 North HARPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 North HARPER Avenue have?
Some of 340 North HARPER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 North HARPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
340 North HARPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 North HARPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 340 North HARPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 340 North HARPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 340 North HARPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 340 North HARPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 North HARPER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 North HARPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 340 North HARPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 340 North HARPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 340 North HARPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 340 North HARPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 North HARPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
