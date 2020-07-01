All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM

340 MIRALESTE Drive

340 Miraleste Drive · No Longer Available
Location

340 Miraleste Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This fully remodeled and full of charm townhome-style condo has everything a renter could dream of! State of the art stainless steel appliances,(double door stainless steel fridge was added) laminate flooring, and in-unit washer and dryer (there are also 9 laundry rooms) Located in a picturesque gated community, just one mile away from the beach, this community offers 3, 24/h roaming guards, a clubhouse, 3 pools/jacuzzi's and 2 gyms. Unit is available fully furnished (contemporary style) for 2500. Condo is currently tenant occupied until Jan 30th, will be available for move in February 2nd. Easy to show, 24 hour notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 MIRALESTE Drive have any available units?
340 MIRALESTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 MIRALESTE Drive have?
Some of 340 MIRALESTE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 MIRALESTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
340 MIRALESTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 MIRALESTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 340 MIRALESTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 340 MIRALESTE Drive offer parking?
No, 340 MIRALESTE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 340 MIRALESTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 MIRALESTE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 MIRALESTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 340 MIRALESTE Drive has a pool.
Does 340 MIRALESTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 340 MIRALESTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 340 MIRALESTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 MIRALESTE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

