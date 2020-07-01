340 MIRALESTE Drive

Amenities

This fully remodeled and full of charm townhome-style condo has everything a renter could dream of! State of the art stainless steel appliances,(double door stainless steel fridge was added) laminate flooring, and in-unit washer and dryer (there are also 9 laundry rooms) Located in a picturesque gated community, just one mile away from the beach, this community offers 3, 24/h roaming guards, a clubhouse, 3 pools/jacuzzi's and 2 gyms. Unit is available fully furnished (contemporary style) for 2500. Condo is currently tenant occupied until Jan 30th, will be available for move in February 2nd. Easy to show, 24 hour notice.