Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
3388 Coy Drive
3388 Coy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3388 Coy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3388 Coy Drive have any available units?
3388 Coy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3388 Coy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3388 Coy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3388 Coy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3388 Coy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3388 Coy Drive offer parking?
No, 3388 Coy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3388 Coy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3388 Coy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3388 Coy Drive have a pool?
No, 3388 Coy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3388 Coy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3388 Coy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3388 Coy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3388 Coy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3388 Coy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3388 Coy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
