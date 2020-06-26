338 South OXFORD Avenue

Amenities
Don't miss this fabulous mid-century oasis with a pool in prime Koreatown with fun vintage details. Great priced quiet rear studio in security access building has new hardwood floors, big windows, AC and new blinds. Super large closet offers lots of room for your things. Bathroom is spacious and has new vanity. Eat-in kitchen opens to living room through a breakfast bar and includes stove and refrigerator. Building amenities include pool and a beautiful rose garden. One gated parking spot and laundry on site. Sorry NO pets. Available now!