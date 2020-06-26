All apartments in Los Angeles
338 South OXFORD Avenue

338 South Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

338 South Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Don't miss this fabulous mid-century oasis with a pool in prime Koreatown with fun vintage details. Great priced quiet rear studio in security access building has new hardwood floors, big windows, AC and new blinds. Super large closet offers lots of room for your things. Bathroom is spacious and has new vanity. Eat-in kitchen opens to living room through a breakfast bar and includes stove and refrigerator. Building amenities include pool and a beautiful rose garden. One gated parking spot and laundry on site. Sorry NO pets. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

