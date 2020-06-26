338 South OXFORD Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking pool air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Don't miss this fabulous mid-century oasis with a pool in prime Koreatown with fun vintage details. Great priced quiet rear studio in security access building has new hardwood floors, big windows, AC and new blinds. Super large closet offers lots of room for your things. Bathroom is spacious and has new vanity. Eat-in kitchen opens to living room through a breakfast bar and includes stove and refrigerator. Building amenities include pool and a beautiful rose garden. One gated parking spot and laundry on site. Sorry NO pets. Available now!